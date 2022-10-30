Son Eric saves life of his father Simon Cowell from his dark obsession with work

He says his father’s work obsession left him “depressed, miserable, and unable to sleep”.

Eric is the only child of the billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

The singer/songwriter/producer gave birth on Valentine’s Day 2014.

The little son of Simon Cowell saved his father’s life from his work obsession, which left him “depressed, miserable, and unable to sleep.”

Cowell’s candid assessments as the lead judge on The X Factor helped give him a reputation as TV’s Mr. Nasty, but he admits to working around the clock to keep the show ahead of the competition.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 63-year-old music magnate was reported as saying, “Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work — I was obsessed with it. I got to that point where everything was about, “If you’re not rating against this then you’re a failure” and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and I was miserable the whole time.”

“I was obsessed with beating the competition. I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed.” Simon added.

On Valentine’s Day 2014, Cowell welcomed his son Eric, named after his deceased father, in New York City. He is currently the only child of the billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

