Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's upcoming film 'Double XL' trailer is out now

  • The trailer of the movie “Double XL” has been released.
  • It stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.
  • The movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 4, 2022.
The trailer of the most anticipated Bollywood movie “Double XL” starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi has been released.

Sinha captioned the trailer she posted on her Instagram account. “Rajshri and Saira are hungry to turn their dreams into reality. Get ready to be a part of their journey. #DoubleXL trailer out now.”

The film’s plot will be centered on the issue of body shaming. The pair encounters barriers in their daily life, but they eventually come up with a solution.

Along with Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi.

According to the Bollywood report, the movie will be shown in theatres with Katrina Kaif’s movie Phone Bhoot.

Watch the trailer here:

Satram Ramani is the director of Double XL, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar are the producers. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theatres on November 4, 2022.

“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, to release in November
“Double XL,” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, to release in November

The movie Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will now...

