Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry 

Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry 

Articles
Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry 

Suriya and Disha Patani film to be shot in Chennai, Puducherry 

  • Suriya 42 is supported by the actor’s cousin and producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green.
  • It will be shot in three different countries, prep for which has already begun.
  • Suriya and Disha Patani will begin filming in Chennai and Puducherry on October 26.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting further information about Suriya 42, starring Suriya and Disha Patani. The media will update the shooting schedule after the team finished the Goa schedule. Suriya and Disha Patani will begin the next part of the period drama in Chennai and Puducherry on October 26.

A source connected to the project said,  “It’s a combined schedule, so Suriya and Disha will be shuttling between Chennai and Puducherry. They will be shooting some larger-than-life sequences at real locations in these cities, post which they will take off for the movie’s international schedule. It will be shot in three different countries, prep for which has already begun. The first part of Suriya 42 will be shot over a period of 160 to 170 days, and they will start filming for the second part after the release of the first one,”

Suriya 42 is supported by the actor’s cousin and producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, together with UV Creations.

Karthi also discussed his relationship with brother Suriya with Pinkvilla. “Until I left for the US to study, we both had best and worst of fights. We used to roll on the floor, that’s how bad it was (laughs). We used to fight for bikes, cars, and clothes – two boys in a house, you can imagine, there were fireworks all the time. But when I left, we didn’t have another person to fight with, that’s when he started missing me, and I started missing him. Then we actually became friends. We found a space where we could talk to each other and be friends. After that, he became like a little dad to me. He started taking care of me so much, and made sure I didn’t face the problems that he faced,” Karthi added.

Next Story