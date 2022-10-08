Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Tamasha Winner Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’
Tamasha Winner Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’

Tamasha Winner Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’

Articles
Advertisement
Tamasha Winner Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’

Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’

Advertisement

Umer Aalam, the winner of the first season of the Pakistani reality show Tamasha, has just debuted in his first music video, Teri Ankhoon Ka. M. Haider performed the lovely tune.

Tamasha, Pakistan’s most popular reality show, concluded after 43 days with 13 competitors in the house, and Umer Aalam emerged as the winner. The actor and model, aged 37, was awarded a hefty Rs. 25 lakh.

Here is the music video!

In 2017, Aalam began his career in the entertainment world. Although he typically plays supporting roles, the public responds positively to his skilled acting. In addition to Khaas, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Shehnai, Berukhi, and Bechari Nadia, he participated in a number of notable plays.

Advertisement

With his presence on Pakistan’s first reality show Tamasha, presented by Adnan Siddiqui, the celebrity rocketed to stardom. With his kindness, he captured the hearts of the audience and developed a significant fan base after appearing on the show.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry reveals security prohibited him from getting tatted
Prince Harry reveals security prohibited him from getting tatted
Lisa Marie Presley coded many times following cardiac attack
Lisa Marie Presley coded many times following cardiac attack
Most anticipated Pakistani dramas coming out in 2023
Most anticipated Pakistani dramas coming out in 2023
Lisa Marie Presley felt shaky at Golden Globes before her death
Lisa Marie Presley felt shaky at Golden Globes before her death
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Hira Mani delights fans with stunning pictures
Sanjay Dutt expresses his desire to avoid cancer treatment
Sanjay Dutt expresses his desire to avoid cancer treatment
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story