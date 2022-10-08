Umer Aalam debuts first music video ‘Teri Ankhon Ka’

Umer Aalam, the winner of the first season of the Pakistani reality show Tamasha, has just debuted in his first music video, Teri Ankhoon Ka. M. Haider performed the lovely tune.

Tamasha, Pakistan’s most popular reality show, concluded after 43 days with 13 competitors in the house, and Umer Aalam emerged as the winner. The actor and model, aged 37, was awarded a hefty Rs. 25 lakh.

Here is the music video!

In 2017, Aalam began his career in the entertainment world. Although he typically plays supporting roles, the public responds positively to his skilled acting. In addition to Khaas, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Shehnai, Berukhi, and Bechari Nadia, he participated in a number of notable plays.

With his presence on Pakistan’s first reality show Tamasha, presented by Adnan Siddiqui, the celebrity rocketed to stardom. With his kindness, he captured the hearts of the audience and developed a significant fan base after appearing on the show.