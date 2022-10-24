Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa celebrates their first anniversary.

Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa are commemorating one year of marriage. They are ready to have their first child together.

On October 23, Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa—who is expecting their first child—celebrated one year of marriage. On Instagram, the two paid each other honour.

Tarek posted pictures from their opulent wedding in the Santa Barbara, California, area along with the message, “One year down and a lifetime to go,” on his page. “Around this time last year, I was preparing to tie the knot with my best buddy! We are currently preparing for a baby after one year!”

Heather announced her pregnancy in July of last year, and shortly after, Tarek, who has a daughter Taylor, 12, and a son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Haack Hall, confirmed that they are expecting a male. The due date for her pregnancy is early in 2023.

In his anniversary post, Tarek said, “Life is a weird thing and as I look back on this day I think about how blessed I am to have met my soulmate.” The best feeling in the world is when you meet someone who not only welcomes you but also helps you grow as a person.

Tarek also informed Heather that “I’m complete again because of you. My life has been changed by you. The nicest thing about our relationship is that I continue to fall more and more in love with you every single day. You gave me hope once more. I absolutely enjoy this life with you since you are so wonderful to me.”

On her Instagram, Heather also posted pictures from weddings. We were getting ready to start one of the most significant days of our life a year ago, she wrote. “to make a commitment as husband and wife. I can’t express how much I adore you in words. In these three and a half years together, we’ve already created a great life, and now our family is expanding. I’m eager to meet you with our son. I am already aware that you are Tay and Bray’s best father.”

She went on, “Thank you for accepting me for who I am, for guarding my heart, and for being there for me every day. You’ve improved me in so many ways as a woman. stronger, more self-assured, and taught me what real love is. I adore you a great deal. Forever and ever, our best pals and soulmates. Me & you. There won’t be enough time with you in this life. cherish your bunny”

Tarek and the star of Selling Sunset worked out together to commemorate their anniversary. In a video Heather posted on her Instagram Stories, Tarek, who was riding along with her in the car, stated, “She’s forcing me go to the gym.” He’s forcing me to go to the gym,” the expectant woman retorted, to which her husband added, “Fifty-fifty.”

The two intended to “relax” afterwards, according to Heather. Added Tarek, “All we’re doing is this. We’re going to the gym, nothing after that.”

