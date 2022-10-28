Taylor Swift opens up about her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift discusses her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne.

Taylor admitted during an appearance with Eddie on The Graham Norton Show that she “didn’t open her mouth” during the confrontation.

Taylor says, “Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn’t going to get the role.

“But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought “This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life.

“When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?’ But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!”

“Eddie continues, ‘I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn’t know we would be in each other’s arms. My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.”

While Swift went on to play Bombalurina in the widely criticized film rendition of the famous musical, Eddie did not appear.

Taylor and Eddie were joined by U2 legend Bono and Alex Scott on Graham’s crimson sofa.