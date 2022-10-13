Taylor Swift reveals new details of her upcoming project ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has shared new details on her collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Snow On The Beach is one of the most anticipated tracks from Midnights.

She revealed that she is the greatest fan of Lana Del Rey.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift revealed the details of her upcoming album Midnights, Snow On The Beach, one of the most anticipated songs, a future collaboration with Lana Del Rey, has received additional information.

The Folklore singer, 32, released a video on her Instagram account detailing her experience working with the Summertime Sadness singer.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Advertisement

Taylor acknowledged the significance of the duo’s most recent collaboration while revealing that she is “such a great fan of Lana Del Rey.”

According to Taylor, “Snow On The Beach is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,”

The singer of Wildest Dreams said, “And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Taylor also shared her admiration for Lana, stating that she was “one of the greatest musical talents of all time.” It is a privilege and an honour for me to share space and time with her.

“And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for… for life. Absolutely love her, and really I hope you love this song as much as I do,” she added.

Advertisement

On Taylor’s tenth studio album Midnights, which is scheduled for release on October 21 and features Snow on the Beach, the song.