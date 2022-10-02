Advertisement
The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon in rankings

Articles
  • Amazon’s “The Rings of Power” beat out HBO’s “House of the Dragon” for the week of August 29-4.
  • Nielsen’s ratings only include data from the United States, leaving out other nations.
  • The Lord of the Rings prequel’s demand on Amazon decreased by 13%.
The Rings of Power defeated House of the Dragon for the top spot on the viewing ranking table, according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

It took the top spot in Nielsen’s rankings for the week of August 29–September 4 with 1.3 billion minutes watched.

It was followed by “House of the Dragon,” which came in at No. 5 and received 781 million fewer minutes of viewing time than its competitor.

But the media firm rating information only includes data from the United States, leaving out other nations.

According to data from Parrot Analysis, The Wrap previously reported that this week has seen an increase in demand for HBO’s fantasy show. The Lord of the Rings prequel’s demand on Amazon, however, decreased by 13%.

The Rings of Power, an expensive production by Amazon, just received favorable Nielsen ratings, which will help it compete with HBO’s House of the Dragon.

