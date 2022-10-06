Travis Barker spotted with beloved daughter Alabama on lunch

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker stepped out with his daughter Alabama.

In a simple black t-shirt and skinny black jeans on Wednesday.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed she initially turned down his romantic advances.

Travis Barker cut a low-key figure as he left the house with his adored daughter Alabama, after it was announced that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had initially declined to go on a date with him.

In order to keep things simple, Travis wore a black t-shirt with slim black trousers on Wednesday while taking his 16-year-old daughter Alabama to lunch.

The drummer for Blink-182 wore straightforward black sneakers with white trim around the bottoms.

Alabama, the 16-year-old daughter of Travis, meantime, was dressed in a black sweater with the hood drawn over her blonde hair.

She wore a grey skirt and a black polo underneath the sweater, which she kept open.

Barker’s public presence coincided with Kourtney Kardashian’s admission that she originally rejected his love approaches.

She didn’t decide to try Barker until the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’s therapist intervened and persuaded her to do so.

The singer, 43, and reality TV star, are now blissfully married and taking pleasure in their blended family. They jointly raise six kids.

