Kourtney Kardashian admits she dates Travis Barker because of her therapist  

Kourtney Kardashian acknowledges that her therapist was the reason she started dating Travis Barker.

Kourtney admitted on the podcast Not Skinny but Not Fat that she had her worries before dating the Blink 182 rapper. “

I was fine with just being single the rest of my life and being a studio rat” but admitted he now I feel like living again.”

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian acknowledges that her therapist was the reason she started dating Travis Barker.

Kourtney admitted on the podcast Not Skinny but Not Fat that she had her worries before dating the Blink 182 rapper.

“He would ask me to go for sushi or vegan sushi, of course… he would ask me to go to the movies.

“I could never go. I could never. And [the therapist] was like, ‘Why? You know, he sounds like a good dad.'”

Travis had already discussed how Kourtney had enriched his life.

“I fine with just being single the rest of my life and being a studio rat” but admitted he now feels like living again.”

Advertisement

He said: “I love my career. I found the love of my life. She’s cured me. It feels like I’m living again.”

Also Read Victoria Beckham advised making amends with Nicola Peltz before her grandchildren Before her grandkids or Claudia Heffner Peltz, Nicola Peltz's mother was "all...