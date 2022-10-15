Advertisement
Tusshar Kapoor says he hasn't enjoyed the fruit of nepotism

Tusshar Kapoor says he hasn’t enjoyed the fruit of nepotism

Articles
Tusshar Kapoor says he hasn’t enjoyed the fruit of nepotism

Tusshar Kapoor says he hasn’t enjoyed the fruit of nepotism

  • Tusshar Kapoor, a star child, producer, actor, and Bachelor Dad, has led a unique life that is anything but ordinary.
  • He acknowledged the insider-outsider duality by telling Dutta that he too saw himself as an outsider.
  • The single father, who is more distinctive for being a bachelor, was also asked what inspired him to write a book.
Tusshar Kapoor, a star child, producer, actor, and Bachelor Dad, has led a unique life that is anything but ordinary. On the second day of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival in Kasauli, the Golmaal franchise actor had an open discussion on parenthood, making difficult decisions, and what it means to him to be a celebrity kid, with actor Divya Dutta.

He acknowledged the insider-outsider duality by telling Dutta that he too saw himself as an outsider.

“A red carpet is not laid out for every star kid. While shooting for my debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, I had to wait for my co-star and another star kid Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours as she was simultaneously working on four films. Her first film was yet to release but such was the demand for her that she had already signed all these films.”

The single father, who is more distinctive for being a bachelor, was asked what inspired him to write a book said, “After my son came into my life, everybody be it acquaintances, media persons, colleagues or friends – would ask me: How do you manage? So, I decided to publish a book on the subject. Besides, the general perception is that star kids are dumb drop-outs, who can hardly string two words together and I wanted to prove that that’s not true.”

On judgment he faced for going the surrogacy route, Tusshar Kapoor said, “Anybody, even conventional couples, can adopt. Why should I be judged for wanting to have my own child? People also presumed that my child will be raised by nannies just because I am an actor and a single dad but it is far from the truth.”

