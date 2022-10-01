Victoria Beckham cries after hugging Brooklyn in Paris

The former Spice Girls put an end to their rumored family dispute.

Victoria Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, she started crying.

The former Spice Girls put an end to their rumored family dispute when they reconnected with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz last night in France.

The 48-year-old started crying as she noticed her children watching her fashion collection being shown on the ramp from the front row.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl star wrote: “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB”.

Earlier, an insider told the Sun: “Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show.”

“They continued: It would put a stop to the rift rumors and she and the family would love to see them.

“To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front,” they concluded.

