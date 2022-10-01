Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham cries after hugging Brooklyn in Paris

Victoria Beckham cries after hugging Brooklyn in Paris

Articles
Advertisement
Victoria Beckham cries after hugging Brooklyn in Paris
Advertisement
  • The former Spice Girls put an end to their rumored family dispute.
  • They reconnected with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz last night.
  • The 48-year-old started crying as she noticed her children watching her fashion collection being shown on the ramp from the front row.
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week, she started crying.

The former Spice Girls put an end to their rumored family dispute when they reconnected with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz last night in France.

The 48-year-old started crying as she noticed her children watching her fashion collection being shown on the ramp from the front row.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl star wrote: “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB”.

Earlier, an insider told the Sun: “Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show.”

“They continued: It would put a stop to the rift rumors and she and the family would love to see them.

Advertisement

“To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front,” they concluded.

Also Read

Victoria Beckham to debut Paris runway on Friday
Victoria Beckham to debut Paris runway on Friday

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will walk in her first Paris Fashion...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Family of late dancer Stephen
Family of late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss to hold private funeral
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Queen Consort Camilla proves herself better than the King
Queen Consort Camilla proves herself better than the King
Keke Palmer's fans believe she may be expecting girl
Keke Palmer's fans believe she may be expecting girl
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story