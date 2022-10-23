Advertisement
Vijay Varma reveals he lost Kai Po Che to Sushant Singh Rajput

Vijay Varma reveals he lost Kai Po Che to Sushant Singh Rajput

Articles
Vijay Varma reveals he lost Kai Po Che to Sushant Singh Rajput
  • In a recent interview, actor Vijay Varma remembers passing up projects like Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
  • He claimed that the late Sushant Singh Rajput won the part for which he had an audition in Kai Po Che.
  • He acknowledged that he was upset right now, but he now accepts the casting decision.
In a recent interview, actor Vijay Varma remembers passing up projects like Kai Po Che and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He claimed that the late Sushant Singh Rajput won the part for which he had an audition in Kai Po Che. He acknowledged that he was upset right now, but he now accepts the casting decision.

Following his appearances in movies like Pink and Gully Boy, Vijay Varma became well-known. He last appeared in Darlings on Netflix. He played Alia Bhatt’s violent and drunken husband in the movie. Shefali Shah appeared in it as well.

When questioned about chances, Vijay Varma discussed his professional background. To this, he said, “Yeah, there were a lot of them. I was definitely in the running for ‘Kai Po Che’, the part that eventually went to Sushant (Singh Rajput). I auditioned and was considered briefly for ‘Milkha’ and there must have been others as well.”

“But you know, eventually the guys who played those parts probably fit the part, and that is what I completely agree with. When I looked at those movies, I know why the casting happened and how incredible those actors have been. It hurt at that time but I have seen several actors who come up to me and say ‘I wanted to do that role, you were doing’ or that ‘We’d tested for your part and wanted to do it’. It’s a cycle that we all have to get used to. I always say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been on the other side, bro’,” he further added.

The Devotion Of Suspect X, a Hindi remake directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will feature Vijay next. Alongside him, Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat will appear. Kareena will make her formal OTT debut.

