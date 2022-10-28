‘Wednesday’ episode titles were revealed on Netflix

Netflix introduces Uncle Fester in trailer for the series, Wednesday
Netflix introduced Uncle Fester in its official trailer for the upcoming series,...
Netflix has been developing a coming-of-age programme based on the ‘Wednesday Addams’ character for the past year, unless you’ve been living under a rock.
We are still weeks away from being able to binge-watch all eight episodes of the new Jenna Ortega-starring MGM television series. Continuing coverage of the new show.
Wednesday will be played by Jenna Ortega, with Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, and Riki Lindhome completing the core cast.
Undoubtedly, the series is one of the most anticipated new Netflix releases for November 2022. We and other media sites will continue to cover the show in the lead-up to its Thanksgiving release date. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long.
The eight episodes of Wednesday will be available on Netflix beginning on November 23, 2022.
Episode 1 – Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe
Episode 2 – Woe is the Loneliest Number
Episode 3 – Friend or Woe
Episode 4 – Woe What A Night
Episode 5 – You Reap What You Woe
Episode 6 – Quid Pro Woe
Episode 7 – If You Don’t Woe By Now
Episode 8 – ???
Alfred Gough and Miles R. Millar (who have written numerous episodes) act as showrunners and executive producers, respectively. As executive producers, Kayla S. Alpert and Steven M. Stark are also involved.
You’ll notice a recurring motif in the episode titles, and that’s the word misery.
You may be confused about the meaning due to the frequent repetition, so let’s consult the Cambridge dictionary.
The term “woes” has multiple connotations, the first of which is “big problems or troubles” and the second being “extreme sadness”.
Watch the trailer of Wednesday Addams below:
