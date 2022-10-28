Advertisement
Edition: English
'Wednesday' episode titles were revealed on Netflix

Articles
  • Wednesday will be played by Jenna Ortega, with Luis Guzmán.
  • The series is one of the most anticipated new Netflix releases for November 2022.
  • Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long.
Netflix has been developing a coming-of-age programme based on the ‘Wednesday Addams’ character for the past year, unless you’ve been living under a rock.

We are still weeks away from being able to binge-watch all eight episodes of the new Jenna Ortega-starring MGM television series. Continuing coverage of the new show.

Wednesday will be played by Jenna Ortega, with Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, and Riki Lindhome completing the core cast.

Undoubtedly, the series is one of the most anticipated new Netflix releases for November 2022. We and other media sites will continue to cover the show in the lead-up to its Thanksgiving release date. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long.

The eight episodes of Wednesday will be available on Netflix beginning on November 23, 2022.

Episode 1 – Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

  • Directed by Tim Burton
  • Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Episode 2 – Woe is the Loneliest Number

  • Directed by Tim Burton
  • Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Episode 3 – Friend or Woe

  • Directed by Tim Burton
  • Written by Kayla Alpert

Episode 4 – Woe What A Night

  • Directed by Tim Burton
  • Written by Kayla Alpert
Episode 5 – You Reap What You Woe

  • Directed by Gandja Monteiro
  • Written by April Blair
Episode 6 – Quid Pro Woe

  • Directed by Gandja Monteiro
  • Written by April Blair

Episode 7 – If You Don’t Woe By Now

  • Directed by James Marshall
  • Written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Matt Lambert

Episode 8 – ???

  • Directed by James Marshall
  • Written by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar

Alfred Gough and Miles R. Millar (who have written numerous episodes) act as showrunners and executive producers, respectively. As executive producers, Kayla S. Alpert and Steven M. Stark are also involved.

You’ll notice a recurring motif in the episode titles, and that’s the word misery.

You may be confused about the meaning due to the frequent repetition, so let’s consult the Cambridge dictionary.

The term “woes” has multiple connotations, the first of which is “big problems or troubles” and the second being “extreme sadness”.

Watch the trailer of Wednesday Addams below:

