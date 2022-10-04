Will Smith will return to the big screen in Emancipation

Advertisement
Articles
  • Emancipation will hit the theatres on December 2, before it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.
  • Actor Will Smith plays the role of a slave who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family”.
  • The historical thriller is inspired by a true story.
Will Smith is getting ready to make his big-screen comeback with the much awaited film Emancipation.

The 54-year-old King Richard actor posted a sneak preview of his spectacular metamorphosis for the movie on Instagram, giving fans an exclusive first look.

On Monday, Smith shared the suspenseful trailer for the next Apple TV+ movie and declared that it was “the hardest movie I’ve ever created.”

 

“Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world,” the Gemini Man actor wrote in the caption.

Smith also announced that the historical thriller will hit the theatres on December 2, before it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor plays the role of a slave who “embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family” in the film. Emancipation is inspired by a true story.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Emancipation will make Smith eligible for Oscar nominations this awards season as well.

Smith is banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock during live telecast of the ceremony, held in March.

Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?
Will Mahira Khan make her Hollywood debut alongside Will Smith?

Mahira Khan could star alongside Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Brilliance. Chinoy's film...

