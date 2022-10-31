‘Willow’ latest trailer shows misadventure and humor

Willow is based on the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name.

The television series will act as a prequel to the movie.

Willow premiere on Wednesday, November 30.

An exclusive look at Disney+’s upcoming fantasy-adventure series ‘Willow’, which is based on the 1988 Ron Howard film of the same name, has been released.

In the series, Warwick Davis reprises his title role and is surrounded by a number of fresh, youthful faces. The television series Willow, which has its premiere on Wednesday, November 30, will act as a prequel to the movie.

The newest trailer indicates more than anything at the tone that this new series will take. An action-packed comedy with lots of fantasy beats, Willow appears to be.

There are only a few key plot aspects shown, with Willow and his new team evidently searching for Elora Danan, the baby from the first movie who is now an adult and has disappeared without a trace.

Following Howard’s original film, there also seems to be a significant amount of sorcery and magic scattered throughout.

The core of Willow’s new team is made up of Amar Chadha-Patel (Dashcam), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), and Erin Kellyman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier). They can all be seen in the action-packed middle of the trailer, where they are all seen battling new enemies.

All three actors—Joanne Whalley, Kevin Pollak, and Rick Overton—will reprise their individual roles as Sorsha, Rool, and Franjean. Ralph Ineson (The Witch) and Christian Slater (Dr. Death) have been cast in unnamed roles.

The series is being directed by Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Disney gave it the go-ahead back in October 2020.

While not a disaster, Willow did not become the huge success that its creator, George Lucas, had anticipated it would.

In the domestic market, Willow took in $57.3 million despite having to compete with movies like Rambo III and Big. Strong home video and television sales helped the movie bring in a solid $137.6 million worldwide.

It would be intriguing to observe how a contemporary audience reacts to the fantasy series on Disney+ because Willow offers a strong contrast to other Lucasfilm productions like Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

A young farmer (Davis) is chosen to embark on a perilous journey in order to save a rare baby from an evil queen, Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), in the original Willow.

Along the journey, Madmartigan, a charismatic mercenary, joins Willow (Val Kilmer). It is currently streamable on Disney+.

Before the November 30 launch, take a look at the brand-new Willow series trailer down below:

