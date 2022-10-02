Zac Efron shares the unforgettable movie scene, he will remember

Fans were eager to point out the obvious mistake.

Zac Efron’s new film is based on a true story.

One scene from The Greatest Beer Run Ever is something he’ll always remember.

The iconic movie sequence that Zac Efron will always remember is being shared.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the actor’s new film set in the 1970s, has him as young man John “Chickie” Donohue, who travels to Vietnam to deliver beer to soldiers fighting on the front lines as a gesture of solidarity during the Vietnam War.

The star told one scene from the film, which is based on a true story, “is ingrained in me in a way that none of the other ones are.”

“I’ll remember being in that trench for the rest of my life,” The Greatest Showman actor told the known source.

“It’s weird, like visually I can spell it out by the minute, and we were there for like three days straight.”

He also added, “The trench slowly filled up with water and we could see mosquitoes just roaming off the surface and then would sink back down. It was mesmerizing.”

You can watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever right now on AppleTV+.

