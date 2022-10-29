Zayn Malik delights his fans with rare selfie after unfollowing ex-Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik is unhappy of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo’s rumours
Zayn Malik is finding it difficult to accept that Gigi Hadid is...
Zayn Malik drew widespread notice by posting a rare selfie to his social media account.
The 29-year-old former member of One Direction uploaded a photo of his pink-tinged hair to Instagram on Thursday, marking his first post since last month.
His photo was taken many weeks after he unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid on social media following rumors that she was seeing Leonardo DiCaprio.
Zayn displayed his chest tattoos by wearing an open grey knit sweater and accessorizing with a hefty silver chain.
In response to his message, Zayn’s legion of admirers pleaded with him to release new music, and several of them expressed how much they missed him.
One fan said, “‘RELEASE NEW MUSIC PLEASE.”
With another commenting, “Thank you for this proof of life selfie,” they were pleased to see him post again.
Zayn’s comeback to Instagram comes a month after he unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Gigi after photographs of the model on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio leaked.
