Harrison Ford will be digitally aged in “Indiana Jones 5”

Indiana Jones 5 will feature a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford.

The actor was observed wearing motion capture dots on his face during filming.

The film will be the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Rumors regarding Indiana Jones 5 containing a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford started after the actor was observed wearing motion capture dots on his face during the film’s shooting.

Since Raiders of the Lost Ark, which featured the bag of sand, the booby-trapped cave, and, of course, the iconic, enormous, rolling boulder following Indy in one of the most renowned movie moments ever, any fan of Indiana Jones knows that the movies need to have a spectacular opening sequence.

For Indy 5, the answer was rather straightforward. Indy is placed in a castle in 1944 while being besieged by Nazis in a set-piece. Incoming filmmaker James Mangold has a lot to live up to, especially that opening sequence, as this movie is the first not to be directed by Steven Spielberg or produced by George Lucas. However, the Logan director has come up with a fresh idea: return Indy back to his prime.

So that the audience doesn’t perceive the transition between the 1940s and 1960s as an intellectual conceit, but rather literally experiences the buccaneering energy of those early days… and then the beginning of now, we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969.

Kathleen Kennedy, the producer, continues, “Oh my God, they just discovered film. They filmed this forty years ago. We throw you into an adventure that Indy is searching for, and you immediately feel like you’re in an Indiana Jones movie.

Mangold stated that he wanted the opportunity to “go into this kind of full-on vintage George and Steven picture and give the viewer an adrenaline blast.”

According to Empire, a variety of methods were employed to successfully implement the concept, including recently created software from ILM that would scan old film of Ford when he was younger before comparing it to the footage shot in the present.

Ford reportedly wore his original Raiders jacket before a copy was created, pulling it out of cold storage.

Ford admits that while the experience of seeing his younger self on screen was unsettling, he was completely persuaded by what he saw. Ford remarked, “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it. It’s a little unsettling. It works, but I’m not sure I even want to know how it does. Not that he yearns for the era of the first Indiana Jones films. However, it doesn’t make me yearn to be young. I’m content to have reached old age.

The film Indiana Jones 5 debuts in theatres on June 30, 2023.

