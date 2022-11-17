Abby De La dispels “Confusion” over Nick and her baby’s name

Abby De La Rosa addressed “confusion” regarding their baby’s name.

She and Nick Cannon named their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin.

The DJ delivered her third child with Cannon on November 11.

Abby De La Rosa, a mother of three, is elaborating on the name of their newborn baby girl about a week after she and Nick Cannon had their third child together.

It’s the perfect day for Abby De La Rosa to clear the air.

The DJ recently addressed the “confusion” regarding their newborn’s first and middle names, Beautiful Zeppelin. The DJ delivered her third child with Nick Cannon on November 11.

“For those wondering, our daughter’s first name is ‘BEAUTIFUL’ and her middle name is ‘ZEPPELIN,'” she stated in an Instagram Story on November 15. “I totally understand the confusion but it’s baby girl’s actual name.”

The couple, who also have 17-month-old twin sons named Zion and Zillion, recently announced the birth of their newborn girl, making her the eleventh child for the former Nickelodeon star.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless, but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” On November 12, he posted a tribute to Abby on Instagram. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed.”

He noted, “Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.”

He wasn’t the only one who expressed gratitude, though, as Abby also wrote a heartfelt note about growing her family.

“Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,” she wrote in a Nov. 13 Instagram post.

“We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents. Not one single word can express the love we have for you.”

Advertisement And it’s obvious that the connection is already solid. “You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger,” she wrote. “It’s been the sweetest thing. He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved.”

Advertisement And it's obvious that the connection is already solid. "You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger," she wrote. "It's been the sweetest thing. He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved."