Zarrar is Pakistan’s first spy thriller film. Lead actress Karan Malik will be seen as a journalist in the film.

Zarrar will compete with Indian films in the international market.

The biggest challenge to the Indian film industry is government interference, says Shaan.

Actor Shaan Shahid, the lead actor of Pakistan’s first spy thriller film Zarrar, told Bol News in an exclusive interview about the journey and story of his upcoming film Zarrar. Talking about the character of the film, Shaan Shahid said that.

Zarrar is a character who is aware of internal and external threats of Pakistan, this character deals with difficulties. The script of the film is similar to the current situation in Pakistan. If this film was released two years ago, people might not understand the story. The lead actress Karan Malik will be seen as a journalist in the film.

People are coming to watch The Legend of Maula Jatt in the cinema at the moment. Will this benefit your film Zarrar? Bol asked question

People who go to cinema have a relationship with the film and the artist. Overseas Pakistanis give more business to domestic films. The Legend of Maula Jatt has done a lot of business abroad. When the film War was released in London, it did a record business. Due to the political situation in Pakistan, people come to the cinema halls less,’ replied Shaan

Question: How many crores of business will Zarar do?

Answer: In the film Zarrar, I have tried to show all my abilities. I pray that the film will be a success in all respects. We are the only film family whose third generation is also entering the film industry. My brother Ijaz Shahid, who is also the producer of this film, his daughter Natalya will also be seen in films soon.

Question: Will Zarar compete with Indian films in the international market?

The biggest challenge to the Indian film industry is government interference. The Indian government influences the making of movie scripts. Zarrar will compete with Indian films in the international market.

