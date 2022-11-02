Adele stated that many of her fans mispronounced her name

Adele’s fans have been mispronouncing her name for a year.

She prefers a faint lilt at the end of her name to align with her North London accent.

During a Q&A in October, she praised one fan for correctly pronouncing it.

There’s a rumour that you’ve been pronouncing Adele’s name incorrectly.

During a recent Q&A to celebrate the release of her “I Drink Wine” music video, the Grammy-winning singer clarified the correct pronunciation of her name. The 34-year-old commended one particular admirer during her Q&A session for correctly pronouncing her name.

“Love that,” Adele raved. “She said my name perfectly!”

So, how do you correctly call Adele? While many fans have referred to her as “uh-dell,” Adele actually prefers a faint lilt at the end of her name to align with her North London accent. As she noted with a slight emphasis on the second syllable: “uh-dale.”

But if you have been pronouncing Adele’s name incorrectly, it’s nothing to worry about. After all, mentioning her full name appears to be the bigger faux pas.

"I could have never used my surname," she previously told YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononym stage name. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele." She explained that her last name sounded "drab," though "Adele still feels like my name" even after finding success. She added, "My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it." During a Q&A in October 2022, the powerhouse singer praised a fan for "perfectly" pronouncing her name as "uh-dale" when asking a question.

