Adele reveals she doesn’t think she’ll be up for Tony Award contention

Adele doesn’t anticipate being nominated for a Tony Award anytime soon, which would give her the EGOT. However, she cautions, “Never say never.”

According to Broadway World, the current Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner discussed the one musical role she feels she might be able to pull off — Rose in Gypsy — during a fan event in honor of her most recent music video for “I Drink Wine.”

“I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” Adele said. “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

Adele, however, watched a performance of the Arthur Laurents musical Gypsy, and the song “Rose’s Turn” in particular stood out to her. “I did enjoy the mother’s part in it. She has a song where she says, “I wanted to accomplish all of this,” and she’s incredibly jealous of her own daughter about it “She spoke. She was simply a bitch in it for a moment, which I could nail.

Weekends with Adele, Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, is now scheduled to begin in November and last through March 2023. She acknowledged that she has thought about changing the show into something that would give her a chance at a future Tony award, even if she is just now getting it off the ground after a postponement earlier this year.

“I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, ‘Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?’ I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT,” Adele shared at the event. “EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”

Bette Midler previously portrayed Mama Rose in the 1993 television movie adaptation of the musical.

Adele added during the occasion that even Midler, 76, had some doubts about Adele’s ability to keep up with the fast-paced dynamic of the Broadway industry even though she knows the actress personally and considers her one of her idols.

“Because I’m so slothful, she said, “You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.” My legendary laziness, “said Adele. “I would be unable to attend matinées and such events. I lack the endurance necessary for that.”

Adele: One Night Only, the superstar’s TV special, won an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy Award back in September. Now, with her 15 Grammy victories and an Oscar triumph for her James Bond song, “Skyfall,” she is only one victory away from achieving EGOT status.