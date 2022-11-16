Akshay Kumar to play mining engineer Sardar Jaswant role

Akshay Kumar will be playing mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill’s role.

The actor is currently one of the most successful actors in the business.

The movie’s title has not yet been made public.

His acting career began in 1991 with Saugandh, and it wasn’t until the action movie Khiladi that he experienced his first commercial triumph. He has a compelling slate of films coming up and is one of Bollywood’s busiest stars.

The actor, who has dominated the profession for many years, is currently one of the most successful actors in the business. Today, Akshay, who was most recently seen in the Abhishek Sharma film Ram Setu, announced a new project.

Akshay, who is renowned for bringing the tales of real-life heroes to the big screen, said earlier today that he is poised to play Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who in 1989 rescued 65 people from a coal mine.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India, Shri Pralhad Joshi, posted a message to his Twitter account on the 33rd anniversary of India’s first coal mine rescue operation, saying, “Remembering Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill ji for his heroic role in rescuing 65 workers from a flooded coal mine, in 1989. We are proud of our “#CoalWarriors” because they fight every day in the face of adversity to ensure India’s energy security.

Akshay responded, “Thank you @JoshiPralhad ji, for remembering India’s first coal mine rescue effort, which took place on this day 33 years ago. #SardarJaswantSinghGill is to be commended for his perseverance and dedication. It’s an extraordinary tale!

Meanwhile, a few months ago, a picture of Akshay in his first public appearance as Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill appeared online. In the picture, the actor was dressed as a Sikh and wearing a turban and glasses. It is stated to have Pooja Entertainment’s support. The movie’s title has not yet been made public.

In addition to this, Akshay will appear in the upcoming films Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in Marathi.

