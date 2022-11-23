Ali Ansari & Momina Iqbal acting in forthcoming drama together

Ali Ansari & Momina Iqbal act in the forthcoming drama together.

Momina Iqbal and Ali Ansari, two of the cutest actors, will steal our hearts with their dazzling images from a project’s BTS, which will be released soon.

Even though the project’s identity is still a secret, images of the wedding scene are becoming very popular. Momina Iqbal’s endearing and dazzling appearance is breaking our hearts.

To see all of these superstars in one frame would be fantastic. For the first time, Momina and Ali appear on-screen together, and everyone will undoubtedly love and admire them. Momina wears a lovely pinkish ensemble that is enhanced by subtle gold tillla embroidery, making her appear ethereal. Ali Ansari, a good-looking dude and talented actor, has once again displayed his extraordinary abilities.

Momina Iqbal has developed tremendously over time, and her transition from modelling to acting has been a thrilling one for her. Momina said that she didn’t care much about her studies and barely made it through her tests.

Momina has an extremely promising future. Ali Ansari began his acting career in supporting roles before transitioning to starring roles. His upcoming collaboration with Momina Iqbal will undoubtedly be a huge success.

The quality of the dramas produced in Pakistan is unmatched. Even on the other side of the border, people enjoy and appreciate our dramas. We’re sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos from this future project here. We can’t wait to see this duo together on screen.

