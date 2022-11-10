Advertisement
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to compete for BAFTA Awards

Alia Bhatt reacts as BFI curator says she should be nominated

Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, will compete for BAFTA Awards in multiple categories.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi has launched the campaign for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2023.

London will host the 76th BAFTA Awards in February 2023. Any film released during the eligibility period is eligible to compete for the award and will be chosen based on its release date. Gangubai Kathiawadi will compete in multiple categories, including Best Foreign Film.

Alia is currently ecstatic due to the birth of her daughter. She will vie with other celebs for the award for best actress. The film has set a precedent and accurately depicts the experiences of women sold into prostitution.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 25, 2022, and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

