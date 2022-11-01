Amna Ilyas leaves fans stunned with sizzling pictures.

Amna Ilyas is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on October 11th, 1987 in Karachi. In 2013, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Zinda Bhaag as a supporting character.

Along with her quick wit and sense of humor, which are loved by the fans, the 34-year-old supermodel has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps the followers interested.

The Saat Din Mohabbat in actress is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Good Morning Karachi, Saat Din Mohabbat In, Baaji, and many more.

