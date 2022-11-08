Ariana Grande showed off her blonde locks in some bts snaps

Ariana Grande will play Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Ariana Grande, who will play Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked, provided a behind-the-scenes look at the process.

By uploading a mirror selfie in a hat that says “Wicked” with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, polaroid pictures, and a video of herself working diligently on the project, Ariana, who first debuted in the role on October 26, showcased her blonde hair for the part.

The “Into You” singer lets out a happy scream as music plays on a laptop in front of her in the video, with her blonde hair tied back into braids.

Reposting the video to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Galinda and I are inseparable, and I adore comping. The best times of my life.”

The enchantment apparently doesn’t end there because Ariana also appears to have revealed glimpses of her movie outfit.

The actress appeared in one photo taking a selfie while wearing an eye makeup look that featured glittering pearls, which would be highly popular with Glinda. Ariana appeared in another image sporting a pair of character-appropriate Rodarte ballet flats.

Regarding putting herself (both metaphorically and literally) in Glinda’s shoes, Ariana previously shared all the information about her audition procedure.

“I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice,” she said in a YouTube makeup tutorial in May. “So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.'”

She added, “And now, thank god, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I’ve adored since I [was] 10 years old and that is going to have every piece of me.”

