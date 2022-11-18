Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan is all smiles in latest viral pictures

Ayeza Khan is all smiles in latest viral pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan is all smiles in latest viral pictures

Ayeza Khan is all smiles in latest viral pictures

Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for her beauty. Since the beginning of her career, she has played more than 30 different roles. She was so good at acting that she always nailed every role. Her plays won a lot of awards. Mere Pass Tum Ho, Pyare Afzal, Mehrposh, Koi Chand Rakh, Chupke Chupke, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Hai, Chaudhry And Sons, Yaariyan, Thora Sa Haq, and many more are some of the best-known dramas that this actress has done.

She is thought to be the most beautiful and best actress. Elegant Ayeza Khan is always true to her work, and she says that she has loved acting since she was a child. After her hit drama series, Pyare Afzal, her career took off. She is now one of the best-paid actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment business.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared pretty photos of herself, leaving her massive fan following awestruck with her beauty and dazzling smile.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ayeza Khan gives refreshing vacation vibes in recent pictures
Ayeza Khan gives refreshing vacation vibes in recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is the showbiz diva and most followed celebrity in town...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story