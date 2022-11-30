Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 release date revealed.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Raaj Shaandilya, and Ekta Kapoor regrouped for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 comedy Dream Girl after the film’s positive reception.

It was revealed that Ananya Panday has joined the ensemble. Then it was recently revealed that Ekta had moved the release date of Dream Girl 2 from June 29 to June 23, at the request of her filmmaker friend Sajid Nadiadwala, who did not want the movie to be released on the same day as his upcoming production Satya Prem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The movie will now be released on July 7, 2023, according to a source with direct knowledge of the project. There will be a formal announcement soon. The shooting for this Raaj Shaandilyaa directed film is currently in progress, and Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee are also involved. The first episode of Dream Girl also starred Nushratt Bharuccha in addition to Ayushmann.

Ayushmann will next be seen opposite Jaideep Ahlawat in director Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. The actor recently opened up about the effect of social media on celebrities. The mystery surrounding a star will undoubtedly go if they utilize social media, but for me it works because I am that relatable man. I first worked as a television anchor, theatre actor, and radio host. I’ve always been close to the common denominator and the grassroots level. So, if I display a particular aspect of my personality on social media, it really works for me. Because I am the man who has made a career out of being the guy next door, who is relatable. Of course, I’m leaving the genre after ten years, but it doesn’t alter who I am at my core. Since it describes me, I must be approachable,” Ayushmann had remarked.

