Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen ‘Totally Are Pals’

Articles
  • ‘”The former RHONY star remarked, “I’ve said I’m glad I’m not there, but I am.
  • I’m pleased I’m not there, but I can talk about it since I did it for a quarter of my life.”
  • Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen “trash” Bravo’s Housewives series.
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen “trash” Bravo’s Housewives series.

Frankel told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “When [my new ReWives podcast] came out, he responded, ‘Oh great, I’m thrilled to see you embracing the Housewives.'”

The former RHONY star remarked, “I’ve said I’m glad I’m not there, but I am. I’m pleased I’m not there, but I can talk about it since I did it for a quarter of my life.” Frankel, 52, was responding to Andy Cohen’s claims on his podcast that Frankel had “bashed the show for years” and called it “toxic.”

Frankel said she and Cohen “absolutely are buds” who can still enjoy long beach walks talking about Bravo. Skinny girl creator dubbed RHONY “ridiculous.” “A new show than before. It’s bigger, shinier, and more spectacular than before.”

Frankel says Re Wives won’t rehash her RHONY feuds and trials.

“No,” she said. “I wanted to do a revisit podcast, but not something derivative. Not scene by scene. So I thought, “How can I do this interestingly?” — not by having another Housewife tell me about it, but by digging further. It’s about the underlying dynamics going on underneath, which I find more interesting than the low-hanging fruit trash people take away.”

Frankel admitted, “I never forget where I come from. It brought me great success. I began here. I don’t want to be like before. You can’t help but enjoy this larger-than-life concept.”

Bethenny Frankel talks about her plans for surgery
Bethenny Frankel talks about her plans for surgery

Bethenny Frankel doesn't mind being judged for getting plastic surgery. The "Real...

 

