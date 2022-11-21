Bethenny Frankel talks about her plans for surgery

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t mind being judged for getting plastic surgery.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 52, revealed Sunday she was “really considering” going under the knife again.

She revealed she had Botox in her jaw to contour her face, filler “once,” and a breast lift “15 years ago” in an Instagram video.

Frankel, who typically goes makeup- and filter-free online, captioned the clip: “In today’s era of filters and face tune and people being dishonest about how they seem, it’s so essential to me that I remain genuine about my physical appearance.” “I’m considering plastic surgery…” She later explained she was on a “plastic surgery consultation tour”

She added, “I’ll do it.” “I want my own appearance. I need some aid.” Some of her fans may “disagree” with her attitude on cosmetic surgeries, she said. As long as I’m honest, many of you will judge me. She answered, “You can disagree with me.”

You won’t criticize me for lying because we’ve talked beauty and age, and that would be a fraud. Frankel said many women lie about their work history. “These women are always lying.” They overstate their wealth. They lie about surgery. She doesn’t know why they’re insecure.

