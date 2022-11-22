BTS Jungkook becomes centre of attention in home country after 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance

BTS Jungkook performed at the World Cup opening ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

He was the first Korean artist to perform at the tournament’s opening ceremony.

The 25-year-old bowed to everyone as he made his way to his waiting car.

As the first Korean artist to perform at the World Cup, BTS Jungkook gained acclaim from fans and the media after making headlines around the world as the first Korean performer.

On November 20, BTS Jungkook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar made headlines around the globe and surprised netizens.

According to Koreaboo, Jungkook’s itinerary was nonstop, as he was photographed leaving his hotel for the airport after the concert to catch a flight back to Korea.

Upon learning this, ARMY raced to Gimpo International Airport in Seoul to greet the returning celebrity. The audience began to gather hours before his arrival, and the media continuously live-streamed the event to ensure that no one missed anything.

Jungkook bowed to everyone who had come to support him, despite being startled by the sudden appearance of bright lights.

According to the outlet, the BTS member caused ARMY to lose it when he unzipped his jacket to expose the red shirt that the Korean football team had gifted him.

Additionally, Jungkook pretended to kick an imaginary football, recalling his vacation to Qatar.

Respectfully, the 25-year-old continued to bow as he made his way to the car, never turning his back to the camera or the crowd. Before entering the vehicle, the artist walked backwards and flashed the peace sign.

