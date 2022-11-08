Buckingham Palace shows Camilla, the Queen’s new cypher

Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth ii & Camilla

  • The cypher will be on the cross, and Camilla will lay in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
  • Camilla will use the cypher on things like personal letterheads, cards, and gifts.
  • Also earlier this year, King Charles III’s new cypher was made public.
Buckingham Palace has shown off Queen Consort Camilla’s new cypher, which will be shown for the first time to the public on Thursday.

The cypher will be on the cross, and Camilla will lay in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla will use the cypher on things like personal letterheads, cards, and gifts.

The Queen Consort’s first initials, C for Camilla and R for Regina, are part of the new cypher. Queen is what the Latin word Regina means.

Professor Ewan Clayton, a calligrapher at the Royal Drawing School, and Timothy Noad, a herald painter at the College of Arms, made the cypher.

Also earlier this year, King Charles III’s new cypher was made public. It has a crown above his first initial, C, and R for Rex, which is Latin for “king.” It also has the number III written inside it.

