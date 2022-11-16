Natasha Bure backed her mom Candace Cameron Bure after she said GAF “will keep traditional marriage at its core”.

The Great American Family network, where Candace serves as a chief creative officer, will not feature same-sex couples.

Natasha said she was “lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most”.

Natasha Bure backed Candace Cameron Bure after she said GAF “will keep traditional marriage at its core.” Natasha explains why she applauds her mom “always.”

The Great American Family network, where Candace Cameron Bure, 24, serves as a chief creative officer, will “keep traditional marriage at the core,” Candace stated in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on November 14. Her daughter, 24, stood behind the Full House star.

“I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all,” Natasha wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram post. “I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith.”

Natasha added that words often get twisted—something she feels is “so incredibly sad to watch.”

“No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail,” she wrote. “Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly.”

Natasha added, “I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal.”

After Candace claimed that there were no plans to feature same-sex couples on the Great American Family network, a number of celebrities criticised her controversial viewpoint.

JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, shared some comments on her Instagram on November 15 while ostensibly making reference to the argument she had with Candace earlier this year—in which Natasha also took part.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+,” JoJo said, “but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Meanwhile, Hilarie Burton also took to social media to voice her opinion.

“Bigot,” she wrote in a Nov. 14 tweet. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

