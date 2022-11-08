Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget light Aaron Carter brought to DWTS

Carrie Ann Inaba will not forget the light Aaron Carter brought to DWTS.

Judge for the dancing competition series reflected on the late singer’s experience on the program.

Carter passed away on Saturday at the age of 34.

Aaron Carter brought a “bright light” to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom that Carrie Ann Inaba will never forget.

While speaking on Monday night, the judge for the dancing competition series reflected on the late singer’s experience on the program.

“I honestly [would] think a lot about Aaron Carter. I always worried about his well-being. Inaba, 54, said of Carter, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 34, “He’s been quite candid about his own personal issues throughout life.

“He was one of the brightest lights when he was on ‘Dancing With the Stars. He was one of the individuals that approached me on a regular basis, whether or not there were restrictions in place. He ignored the fact that talking to the judges was forbidden, for example.

Carter was “always effusive” and “always eager to connect,” according to Inaba.

She said, “I just pray for Aaron to [have] eternal peace] because I will always remember him as this lovely heart and light.” Because it is a great loss for all of us, “my heart, prayers, and thoughts are with his family.”

With professional dancer Karina Smirnoff, Carter took part in “DWTS” Season 9 in 2009. The singer Donny Osmond and partner Kym Johnson won the mirrorball that season, and the duo came in fifth.

The Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, the elder brother of the “Aaron’s Party” vocalist, later followed in his footsteps by taking part in the competition in 2015. Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough won the competition, with Nick and his professional partner Sharna Burgess coming in second.

Aaron, who had a kid named Prince with his former fiancée Melanie Martin in November, was discovered dead on November 5 in his Lancaster, California, home’s bathtub. As was previously reported. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed in full.

Aaron Carter was discovered unconscious this morning in his Palmdale, California, home, his representative confirmed on Saturday. “The family has been informed, and they will go for Los Angeles. Aaron put a lot of effort into becoming better toward the end of his life, becoming a better father, and making peace with his family.

Despite their tumultuous relationship over the years, Nick, 42, said he was “heartbroken” over his brother’s passing in a separate statement.

“My devotion to him has never wavered. Regarding Aaron’s history of addiction and mental health issues, he said in part, “I have always hung on to the dream that he will somehow, sometime desire to walk a healthy road and eventually receive the care that he so sorely needed. The real culprit in this situation is addiction and mental illness, despite the fact that sometimes we want to place the blame for a loss on someone or something else.

I shall miss my brother more than anyone could possibly imagine, he continued. I cherish you, Chizz. You can now finally experience the tranquility that you were unable to find on earth. God, look after my younger brother.

Since then, other celebrities have paid tribute to the former teen star on social media, including his twin sister Angel Carter, ex-girlfriends Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, and his “DWTS” partner.

@aaroncarter, RIP Very young! It is so tragic! Smirnoff, 44, penned the following in a post he uploaded to Instagram on Monday. “You’re good at making others smile. My friend, rest in peace! We will miss you.

“So very sad, What a wonderful soul,” said Johnson, 46, in the comments section.

The best routines were established by you and him so that people might notice his brilliant light. R.I.P., Aaron.

Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, “Dancing With the Stars” is shown on Disney+.

