Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in latest snaps

Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in latest snaps

Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in latest snaps

Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in latest snaps

Disha Patani is a fashionista and fitness enthusiast who is an avid user of social media and is adept at keeping her followers hooked on her Instagram account. The actress frequently surprises her followers with daring images and videos. Disha recently shared a video of hers on Instagram stories in which she showed off her lean body. The actress captioned her video, “Finally burning my Diwali sweets,” while wearing exercise gear. The actress also posted a selfie in which she can be seen showing off her toned figure and post-workout shine.

The actress was last spotted in Goa, and while she was there, she didn’t work out as hard as she usually does. But she has started training again now that she is back. day at the gym even though she has a lot going on.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Karan Johar’s “Yodha,” which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in Project K. She was last seen with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns.

