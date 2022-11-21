Dominique Thorne reveals Heart-to-Hearts she had with MCU Stars

Dominique Thorne stars as Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, in Black Panther.

In the comics, Ironheart is regarded as Tony Stark’s spiritual heir.

Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Stark for more than ten years.

Dominique Thorne has created quite a stir, following her premiere performance as Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

It can be stressful to become the newest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fortunately for Thorne, two veteran Avengers are on hand to provide her some much-needed guidance.

In the Marvel comics, Ironheart is regarded as Tony Stark’s spiritual heir. Robert Downey Jr. famously played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than ten years.

Thorne told ScreenRant that she recently spoke with Downey to determine the best course of action for the film and to secure his support going forward. Riri Williams should be viewed as her own character who should be permitted to fly, not as a Stark clone, according to Downey.

“I wasn’t able to speak with RDJ before we got into filming or anything, but right toward the conclusion of the film, I actually had the chance to speak with him through FaceTime. A cast mate over on Ironheart had actually done a show with him and connected us, and he had some beautiful words to say about how much he believes that Riri Williams is and should always be her own person, her own thing. That this legacy is headed in the right direction and all the beautiful encouraging things that you hope to hear from the Iron Man himself.”

As if that weren’t enough for Thorne, she also revealed that Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, had a conversation with her about what it was like to be a woman joining the world of super heroes and the benefits and drawbacks that could come with that.

Since taking over the role of Carol Danvers, Larson has experienced the negative aspects of fame, but she always tackles life with a positive mindset, and her words of wisdom are certain to inspire Thorne on her future journey.

Thorne remarked:

“I was also fortunate to speak with Brie Larson. She was really an open book about what her experience was like as a human female trying to play a superhuman female, and just all the things that come along with that. I’ve been very, very grateful to have some real genuine conversations with people who care about the work. Not only do they do a great job and create characters that we fall in love with, but they also care about the way in which that role and that work is executed.”

With her significant part in Wakanda Forever, where her young genius character provided some technical know-how to the long-discussed potential Young Avengers team-up, Riri Williams has been positioned as a key figure in the MCU moving forward.

Ironheart can likely fill the gap left by Iron Man in the MCU, but for Thorne, it seems that the support of those who came before her will give her the boost she needs to advance.

