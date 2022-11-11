Elle King gushed about being a mother 

Elle King gave birth to a baby boy, Lucky Levi Tooker, nearly 14 months ago.

She’s also thrilled to see her son taking an interest in music at such a young age.

Elle’s new album, Come Get Your Wife, will be released on January 27.

Advertisement

Elle King is a bit of a rockin’ mother and bit of a country singer.

The “Try Jesus” singer is relishing every bit of life as a parent, nearly 14 months after giving birth to a newborn boy called Lucky Levi Tooker

“It has softened me,” Elle shared in an exclusive interview. “Now I just want to go home and eat with the baby. Let’s watch a movie. I just showed him the original version of Robin Hood and he loves it. It was one of my favorite movies as a kid so it’s beautiful. I love being a mom.”

She’s also thrilled to see her son taking an interest in music at such a young age.

“He’s definitely a drummer so he’s starting little baby music classes,” Elle revealed. “It’s really an incredible time of this chapter of life. I’m just full of love and gratitude.”

“My baby is so stinking cute,” she added. “I love him. He’s 1 and I got another year until I can say another number.”

Advertisement

That is not to argue that the country singer is neglecting her own work. Come Get Your Wife, a full-length country album by Elle, will be released on January 27. The musician is quite proud of her body of work.

“Everything that has brought me here and led me to country music has helped me become a better country artist,” she said. “I have found my home, but I’m always trying to find new influences.”

On November 9, while at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, Elle joined forces with the Black Keyes for a tribute performance to Jerry Lee Lewis.

And just hours before performing at the Bridgestone Arena, Twila Trahan-styled Alex Perry dress, worn by Elle, showcased her red carpet style.

After posing for pictures, Elle commented on Instagram, “Carpet goes great when ya ain’t hammered #CMAawards.”

Elle is eager to establish new holiday customs with her son and fiancé Dan Tooker before she embarks on the A-Freakin-Men tour with Red Clay Strays in 2023. Even the coolest children grow up so quickly, after all.

Advertisement

Also Read Elle King alleges Jack Harlow turned her down at 2022 Billboard Music Awards Elle King claims that at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Jack Harlow...