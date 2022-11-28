Advertisement
Articles
Fatima Effendi flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit

  • Fatima Effendi flaunts her desi style in a stunning outfit.
  • She has appeared in the Pakistani drama series Larkiyan Muhally Ki, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Fatima Effendi is a beautiful and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. She began her career as a child artist and is now considered one of Pakistan’s top actresses.

Fatima is frequently seen in supporting roles, yet such roles have brought her a lot of affection and acclaim. Her husband, Kanwar Arsalan, is also a successful Pakistani actor.

The 29-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She has appeared in the Pakistani drama series Larkiyan Muhally Ki, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Madventures Season 2, Takkabur, Joru Ka Ghulam, and many more.

