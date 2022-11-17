Gerard Pique enjoying dinner night with girlfriend Clara Chia

Gerard Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia – Dailymail

After a romantic evening at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain, Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia were pictured holding hands on Wednesday.

The duo was photographed as they appeared in good spirits as they stood and conversed outside the restaurant after their lunch, convincing their admirers of their loving relationship.

Gerard’s date with his new girlfriend occurred after he and ex-Shakira struck a custody agreement for their sons following their breakup this year.

During the outing, the athlete was observed carrying her white handbag with chivalry.

Gerard opted for a simple white T-shirt, dark pants, and white and black sneakers for their date.

Clara, meanwhile, opted for a more formal style, donning a black trouser suit and off-white loafers.

Shortly before their date night, it was revealed that Gerard and Shakira had reached a custody agreement for their sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, following their breakup this year, with the singer aiming to relocate to Miami in 2023.

Tuesday, following a long 12-hour conference with their attorneys that concluded in the early hours, they issued a statement.

