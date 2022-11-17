Advertisement
Gerard Pique enjoying dinner night with girlfriend Clara Chia

Articles
Gerard Pique with his new girlfriend Clara Chia – Dailymail

  • Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia were pictured holding hands after date night.
  • The couple dined at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain.
  • The date occurred after he and ex-Shakira struck a custody agreement for sons following the breakup this year.
After a romantic evening at a Japanese restaurant in his native Spain, Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia were pictured holding hands on Wednesday.

The duo was photographed as they appeared in good spirits as they stood and conversed outside the restaurant after their lunch, convincing their admirers of their loving relationship.

Gerard’s date with his new girlfriend occurred after he and ex-Shakira struck a custody agreement for their sons following their breakup this year.

During the outing, the athlete was observed carrying her white handbag with chivalry.

Gerard opted for a simple white T-shirt, dark pants, and white and black sneakers for their date.

Clara, meanwhile, opted for a more formal style, donning a black trouser suit and off-white loafers.

Shortly before their date night, it was revealed that Gerard and Shakira had reached a custody agreement for their sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, following their breakup this year, with the singer aiming to relocate to Miami in 2023.

Tuesday, following a long 12-hour conference with their attorneys that concluded in the early hours, they issued a statement.

Also Read

Shakira and Gerard Piqué reach agreement on child custody
Shakira and Gerard Piqué reach agreement on child custody

Ex-couple said protecting kids was always a priority. Gerard Piqué and Shakira...

