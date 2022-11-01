Due of “a cockroach issue,” Wyandotte, Mich., banned trick-or-treating.

On Monday, the city blocked the streets “to avert more roach migration” through Facebook.

“The City has determined it in the best interest of the public to block 20th Street, including the sidewalks, from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm,” the notification adds. “

“Trick-or-treating will continue as planned around the city from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.”

“All Wyandotte residents can rest assured that the city is doing everything legally possible to get rid of the source of this infestation,” said Mayor Robert A. DeSana, who called the situation “unfortunate.” The city is spraying insecticide along sidewalks, the lawn area between the sidewalk and street, and along the curb line in some parts of the street in the affected area.

Officials from Wyandotte didn’t answer PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

City councillor Todd Hanna informed the Detroit Free Press that the garbage truck collected trash from a roach-infested property. He stated no one was home.

