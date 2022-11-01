Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to ‘Cockroach Issue’
Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to ‘Cockroach Issue’

Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to ‘Cockroach Issue’

Articles
Advertisement
Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to ‘Cockroach Issue’

Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to ‘Cockroach Issue’

Advertisement
  • Due of “a cockroach issue,” Wyandotte, Mich., banned trick-or-treating.
  • On Monday, the city blocked the streets “to avert more roach migration” through Facebook.
  • “The City has determined it in the best interest of the public to block 20th Street, including the sidewalks, from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm,” the notification adds. “
Advertisement

Trick-or-treating was outlawed in Wyandotte, Michigan because of “a cockroach problem.”

The city closed the streets on Monday “to prevent additional roach migration” according to Facebook.

The letter further states that the city has decided that closing 20th Street, including the sidewalks, from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, is in the best interest of the general public. “Grove, Orchard, Pine, and Eureka will only be accessible by cars and pedestrians due to barricades and signs. Do not trick-or-treat in this area.”

“Trick-or-treating will continue as planned around the city from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.”

“All Wyandotte residents can rest assured that the city is doing everything legally possible to get rid of the source of this infestation,” said Mayor Robert A. DeSana, who called the situation “unfortunate.” The city is spraying insecticide along sidewalks, the lawn area between the sidewalk and street, and along the curb line in some parts of the street in the affected area.

Officials from Wyandotte didn’t answer PEOPLE’s request for a comment.

Advertisement

City councillor Todd Hanna informed the Detroit Free Press that the garbage truck collected trash from a roach-infested property. He stated no one was home.

Also Read

Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins
Princess Charlene Shares Halloween Photo of Royal Twins

Princess Charlene shared a new photo on Instagram on Monday of her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
"The People Under the Stairs" All Set to release in 4K Ultra HD
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story