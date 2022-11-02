India actress Rambha Indra Kumar, her children injured in car accident

Indian actress Rambha Indra Kumar and his children were injured in a car accident.

She shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

The Bandhan actress married a prominent Indian businessman in 2010.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Indian actress Rambha Indra Kumar and his children were injured in a car accident in the east-central Canadian state of Ontario.

The Bandhan actress shared the news with her followers on Instagram, where she also posted images of her car and a hospitalized child.

“Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school!”

Me with my children and nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot,” she added in the caption.

In the 1990s, she appeared in several films alongside celebrities Govinda and Salman, including Judwaa and Bandhan.

In 2010, she wed a prominent Indian businessman, and the pair has been blessed with two daughters and a boy.

