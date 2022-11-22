Jay Leno shows scars on his face and hands

Jay Leno is getting better.

The 72-year-old former host of “The Tonight Show” was released from the hospital on Monday.

He looked happy and healthy as he posed for a photo with staff from the Grossman Burn Center.

After a 10-day stay, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns on his face, chest, and hands from a garage fire.

Jay thanks everyone for their care and well wishes.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a happy holiday.”

Jay Leno looked happy and healthy, although visibly scarred, as he checked out of the Grossman Burn Center Monday. Scars could be seen on Leno’s lower face and neck.

Dr. Peter Grossman said he was “pleased” with Leno’s progress and “optimistic” about his recovery.

In the photo, you can see the scars on Leno’s jawline and neck. His right hand is not burned as badly as his left. Leno was seen in old videos with a bandage up to his elbow on his left arm.

Leno had two grafts to get rid of damaged tissue and help his body heal. The host of “Jay Leno’s Garage” was working on his 115-year-old car when it exploded because of a fuel leak and a spark. Leno stated later, “I’m fine.” “In a week or two, I’ll be fine.”

Dr. Grossman said that Mavis Leno was “very worried” about Jay Leno’s health and that she stayed by his side while he was in the hospital.

