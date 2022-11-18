Jay Leno in the hospital, Tim Allen provides an update on him

The Toy Story star told photographers outside the Grossman Burn Center that Leno was doing better after sustaining burns in a gasoline fire.

Jay Leno’s health has improved, according to Tim Allen. On November 17, the Toy Story star told photographers outside the Grossman Burn Center that Leno was doing better after sustaining burns in a gasoline fire.

Allen claimed that Leno appeared content and upbeat in the video that TMZ had obtained.

In the video, Allen remarked, “He’s feeling better.”We made some jokes like we always do. We felt sorrow.”

Allen said that after recovering, the former Tonight Show host will resemble actor George Clooney because Leno’s face won’t be changed as a result of the burns.

“He’s handsome and he’s happy,” Allen said. “The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him.”

Three days after Leno’s own statement regarding the incident on November 14 came out, Allen paid a visit.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno is doing well after the burns, according to the Los Angeles Grossman Burn Center.

“Jay Leno is in stable condition,” the statement read, per KTLA, “and he’s receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.”

His medical professional, Dr. Peter Grossman, told NBC Los Angeles that the 72-year-old is likely to recover fully.

“He’s walking around and he’s cracking jokes. I can tell you he’s incredibly kind to our nursing staff,” Grossman shared. “He’s been appreciative of everybody here and he’s an ideal patient, and one who understands the seriousness of his injury.”

