Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Pull Off This Couples Halloween Costume by Channeling Home Alone

Articles
  • Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dressed up as Home Alone characters for Halloween.
  • The couple also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this month.
  • Earlier this month, Justin wrote, “I love you” to his wife.
Happy Halloween, you disgusting creatures!

In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone.

The “SexyBack” singer, 41, assumed the part of the tall and dimwitted thief Marv, originally played by Daniel Stern, in a snapshot posted to both stars’ Instagram sites on October 31. He was dressed in a brown corduroy jacket and had paint on his face that looked like a hot iron. The 40-year-old actress played Joe Pesci’s small and brash burglar Harry while donning a black knit cap and scarf with feathers sewn to her head and face.

“Harry, it’s our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks,” the caption, quoting a line from the beloved 1990 Christmas movie. “We’re the wet bandits!”

Earlier this month, the couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2—celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Jessica wrote on Instagram on Oct. 19 alongside a series of photos with her husband. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

10 years ain’t enough, Justin said in his own heartfelt anniversary post in response to his wife.

View more celebrities celebrating Halloween in 2022 by scrolling down.

Justin timberlake

The couple went as the wet bandits from Home Alone, with him writing, “All the great ones leave their marks.”

 

