Decker discusses her Dancing With the Stars experience

Jessie James Decker was eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” on October 24.

She and her family will spend Thanksgiving and Christmas away from the dance floor.

Jessie and husband Eric Decker are expecting their third child this year.

Advertisement

Jessie James Decker has permanently put her dancing shoes away.

The country music star, who participated in Dancing With the Stars season 31 with professional partner Alan Bersten, was eliminated on the Oct. 24 programme, beating out others like Teresa Giudice and Joseph Baena.

Don’t anticipate seeing Jessie back in the competition any time soon, even though she didn’t win the Mirrorball Trophy this time.

“I don’t think I would do it again,” Jessie exclusively told E! News at the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9. “But I’ll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me.”

Jessie described the experience as “really hard” and revealed her overall success in the competition made it easier to step away.

“I feel like I would have missed it if I didn’t make it as long as I did,” she said. “I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience.”

Advertisement

For the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Nov. 21, Jessie expressed enthusiasm to return to the dance floor, but after that, she and her family would be spending the holidays away from it all.

“We’ll be going straight to vacation right from there and celebrate Thanksgiving on vacation somewhere at a hotel,” she said. “We’ve never done that before.”

Jessie and husband Eric Decker share daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4.

“It’s been a really long year for me,” Jessie said about the upcoming family getaway. “We need some beach time.”

We’d say it’s well earned.

Also Read Jessie James Decker addresses her struggle with mental health Jessie James Decker used her platform to address the issue of mental...