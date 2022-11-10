Advertisement
John Wick Trailer: Movie to be released worldwide on March 24, 2023

Latest installment in the John Wick series will premier worldwide next year on March 24

  • The teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on November 10.
  • Ian McShane will resume his role as the Continental Hotel manager, Winston.
  • Chad Stahelski will continue to serve as the showrunner for the franchise.
In the teaser for the cult classic John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the beloved gun-fu action hero.

The trailer, which was released on November 10, depicts John Wick on a mission to overthrow the High Table and gain his freedom, but before he can do so, he must battle new foes with global ties and friends who betray him. Reeves is observed doing all of this while wearing a neat suit.

According to Variety, in addition to Keanu Reeves, the cast of the new film includes Skarsgrd, Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

Ian McShane will resume his role as the manager of the Continental Hotel, Winston.

Chad Stahelski, a stuntman-turned-director who has collaborated with Keanu Reeves in the John Wick franchise since 2014, will continue to serve as the showrunner.

On the red carpet for Day Shift, director Chad Stahelski told Variety that the next movie will “delve deeper into the mythology behind the Continental.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for worldwide release on March 24, 2023.

