  • Kate Middleton’s recent outfits make people think she might be pregnant
Kate Middleton’s recent outfits make people think she might be pregnant

  • The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time with their three kids while the kids were off from school.
  • Last week, they went to Scarborough to announce funding to help young people’s mental health.
  • The princess wore her hair down and loose with a side part.
Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, has been wearing long dresses lately, which has led to rumours that she is pregnant.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent time with their three kids while the kids were off from school. Last week, they went to Scarborough to announce funding to help young people’s mental health.

Kate, who is 41 years old, wore a luxurious beige coat over a turtleneck knitted jumper with long sleeves. She finished the look with a tan Boden belt and looked very stylish, despite rumours that she is expecting her fourth child.

The princess wore her hair down and loose with a side part. Her beautiful features were brought out by her natural makeup.

The Princess also wore the overcoat this week when she went to another Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal.

The 41-year-old Princess looked great in a custom-made red coat and a pleated burgundy knit skirt. She also carried an umbrella to keep her dry in the rain, and her brown hair was styled in the loose waves that were her trademark.

People think that Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, is expecting their fourth child.

