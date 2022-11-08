Prince William & Kate Middleton make admirers cry with unexpected gifts

In Scarborough, people were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales.

People are calling Prince William and Kate Middleton the Prince and Princess of the People because of how kind and caring they are.

In Scarborough, people were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales. As they posed for selfies with members of the public, the royal couple showed how well they got along with them. Some people were so happy that they were “crying with happiness.”

William and Kate’s pictures have been posted on Instagram by fans who took selfies with them and said they were “crying with happiness” to have met their heroes.

Fans didn’t think they would get to spend so much time with their favourite royals.

After meeting the royal couple, Jamie Winspear said he was so happy he was crying. Stephanie Garnett, another lucky royal fan, posted a picture of herself with the Prince of Wales with the caption “OMG.” She seemed to be at a loss for words.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also took selfies with a fan named Beatrice Baldwin, who was also surprised to be able to take a picture with the royals.